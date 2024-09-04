Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 8:29PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
September 5, 2024 4:12 AM
Published 8:29 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to
112. Warmer nights with low temperatures mostly in the 70s,
warmest near the foothills of the mountains. The heat will
continue through Saturday before a cooling trend begins Sunday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of
the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content