Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 8:29PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and Friday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to 112. Warmer nights with low temperatures mostly in the 70s, warmest near the foothills of the mountains. The heat will continue through Saturday before a cooling trend begins Sunday.

