Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 8:29PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

September 5, 2024 4:12 AM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
90s to 104 expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures mostly
in the 70s. The heat will continue through Saturday before a
cooling trend begins Sunday.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of
the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

