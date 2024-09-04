Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 8:29PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
90s to 104 expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures mostly
in the 70s. The heat will continue through Saturday before a
cooling trend begins Sunday.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of
the week, with minor differences in temperatures Wednesday and
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.