Excessive Heat Warning issued September 5 at 1:36PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to
113. Warm nights with low temperatures mostly in the 70s, warmest
near the foothills of the mountains. A very slow cooling trend
will occur Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will continue to be
very high.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.