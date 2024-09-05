Excessive Heat Warning issued September 5 at 1:36PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to

113. Warm nights with low temperatures mostly in the 70s, warmest

near the foothills of the mountains. A very slow cooling trend

will occur Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will continue to be

very high.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.