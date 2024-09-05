Excessive Heat Warning issued September 5 at 2:53AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early September for
elevations less than 3500 feet. High temperatures 105 to 109 in
Las Vegas and Pahrump, 102 to 106 in Kingman, 107 to 111 in
northeast Clark County, 111 to 115 along the Colorado River Valley
from Hoover Dam to Lake Havasu City, 106 to 110 in Barstow and the
Morongo Basin, and 116 to 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley
National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.