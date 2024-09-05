Excessive Heat Warning issued September 5 at 3:05AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to
112. Warm nights with low temperatures mostly in the 70s, warmest
near the foothills of the mountains. The heat will continue
through Saturday before a cooling trend begins Sunday.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.