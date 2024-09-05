Excessive Heat Warning issued September 5 at 9:08PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the

upper 90s to 107 expected. A cooling trend will begin Saturday

though with higher humidity.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.