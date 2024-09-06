Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 1:35PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 112 to
120 expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures in the 80s to
mid 90s. A cooling trend will begin Saturday though with higher
humidity.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.