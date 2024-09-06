Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 3:21AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the

90s to 102 below 6000 feet expected. A cooling trend will begin

Saturday though with higher humidity.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.