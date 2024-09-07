Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 1:36PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to
110. Very warm nights with lowest temperatures only falling into
the mid to upper 70s.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A very slow cooling trend will occur Sunday
and Monday, but temperatures will remain 8-12 degrees above normal.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.