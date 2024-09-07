Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 4:50AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 4:50 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to
110. Very warm nights with lowest temperatures only falling into
the mid to upper 70s.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A very slow cooling trend will occur Sunday
and Monday, but temperatures will remain 8-12 degrees above normal.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

