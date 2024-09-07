Flash Flood Warning issued September 7 at 2:58PM PDT until September 7 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 258 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms.
This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile
markers 25 and 39.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.