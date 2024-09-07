Flash Flood Warning issued September 7 at 3:42PM PDT until September 7 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 342 PM PDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms.
This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile
markers 25 and 39.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.