Flash Flood Warning issued September 7 at 3:42PM PDT until September 7 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 342 PM PDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms.

This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile

markers 25 and 39.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.