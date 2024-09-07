Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 1:51PM PDT until September 7 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

North central San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 245 PM PDT.

* At 150 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy 79

Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, or 13 miles southwest of Anza,

moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79

Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, and Oak Grove.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.