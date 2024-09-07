Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:18PM PDT until September 7 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 9:42 PM
Published 2:18 PM

At 218 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy 79 Between
Oak Grove And Aguanga, or 12 miles southwest of Anza, moving east at
5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between
Oak Grove And Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, and Oak Grove.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

