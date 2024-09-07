Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:18PM PDT until September 7 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 218 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy 79 Between

Oak Grove And Aguanga, or 12 miles southwest of Anza, moving east at

5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between

Oak Grove And Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, and Oak Grove.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.