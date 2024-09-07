Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:33PM PDT until September 7 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 315 PM PDT.
* At 232 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Twentynine
Palms, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, and Twentynine Palms
Airport.
This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile
markers 25 and 45.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.