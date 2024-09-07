Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:47PM PDT until September 7 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
SVRPSR
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 315 PM PDT.
* At 246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Twentynine
Palms, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of San
Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.