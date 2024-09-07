Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:52PM PDT until September 7 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 251 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twentynine
Palms, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, and Twentynine Palms
Airport.
This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile
markers 25 and 45.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.