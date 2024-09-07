Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 2:52PM PDT until September 7 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 25 and 45. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 251 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twentynine Palms, moving east at 10 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.