Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 4:18PM PDT until September 7 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 110 and 124. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central San Bernardino County.

* At 418 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast of Essex, or 26 miles southwest of Laughlin, moving south at 10 mph.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

