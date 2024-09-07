Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 4:18PM PDT until September 7 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 418 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast
of Essex, or 26 miles southwest of Laughlin, moving south at 10
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
east central San Bernardino County.
This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 110
and 124.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.