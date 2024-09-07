Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 4:25PM MST until September 7 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
SVRPSR
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 515 PM MST/515 PM PDT/.
* At 424 PM MST/424 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7
miles east of Blythe, or 34 miles south of Parker, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Blythe and Ehrenberg.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10.
CA Interstate 10 near mile marker 156.
CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 5, and between mile markers 8
and 11.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.