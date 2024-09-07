Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 4:25PM MST until September 7 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

This includes the following highways… AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10. CA Interstate 10 near mile marker 156. CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 5, and between mile markers 8 and 11. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 424 PM MST/424 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Blythe, or 34 miles south of Parker, and is nearly stationary.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

