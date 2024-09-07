Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 4:25PM MST until September 7 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
New
Published 4:25 PM

SVRPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM MST/515 PM PDT/.

* At 424 PM MST/424 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7
miles east of Blythe, or 34 miles south of Parker, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Blythe and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10.
CA Interstate 10 near mile marker 156.
CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 5, and between mile markers 8
and 11.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content