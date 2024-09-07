Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:10PM PDT until September 7 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 510 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Cottonwood Visitor, or 16 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, and is nearly stationary.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

