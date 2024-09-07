Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:10PM PDT until September 7 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
SVRPSR
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 510 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of
Cottonwood Visitor, or 16 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, and is
nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.