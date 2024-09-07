Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:36PM PDT until September 7 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 536 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Cottonwood Visitor, or 13 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving south at 5 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.