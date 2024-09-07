Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:36PM PDT until September 7 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 536 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of
Cottonwood Visitor, or 13 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving
south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.