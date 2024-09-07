Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 1:02PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 102 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center, or near Idyllwild-Pine

Cove, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Mt San

Jacinto State Park, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center,

Mountain Center, Valle Vista, Saboba Indian Reservation, and Sage.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.