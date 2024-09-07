Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 2:50PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
San Jacinto, or 8 miles northwest of Hemet, moving east at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Moreno Valley, Hemet, Perris, San Jacinto, southeastern Beaumont,
Banning, Lakeview, Nuevo, and Lake Perris Recreation Area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.