Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 545 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northeast of Cottonwood Visitor, or 11 miles north of Chiriaco
Summit, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.