Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 5:20AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 1:12 PM
Published 5:20 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
90s to 104 expected. Warm nights with low temperatures in the mid
to upper 70s.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slight cooling will occur Monday, but
temperatures will remain 5 to 8 degrees above normal. Cooler
Tuesday into mid week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content