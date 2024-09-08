Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 8:47PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
90s to 104 expected. Warm nights with low temperatures in the mid
to upper 70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.