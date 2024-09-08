Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 2:13PM PDT until September 8 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FFWSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 515 PM PDT.
* At 213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1 inch in
1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Banning, Hwy 38 Between
Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home Village, Calimesa and
Cherry Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.