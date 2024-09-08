Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 3:54PM PDT until September 8 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 700 PM PDT.

* At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.25 to 1.75

inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Temecula, Murrieta and Santa Rosa Plateau.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.