Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 4:11PM PDT until September 8 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 411 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.