Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 4:12PM PDT until September 8 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 412 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 1.75 inches of rain

have fallen. Any ongoing flash flooding should subside over the next

hour or so.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Victorville, Hesperia and Phelan.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.