Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 4:12PM PDT until September 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 412 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2.75 and 4 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Rialto,

Redlands, Colton, Loma Linda, Grand Terrace and Highgrove.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.