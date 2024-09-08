Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 4:13PM PDT until September 8 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Temecula, Fallbrook, Murrieta, Pechanga Indian Reservation,

Rainbow, Lake Skinner Recreation Area and Winchester.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.