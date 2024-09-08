Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 4:14PM PDT until September 8 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 414 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain
have fallen. Any flash flooding should subside over the next hour.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Banning, Hwy 38 Between
Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home Village, Calimesa and
Cherry Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.