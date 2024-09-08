Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 4:14PM PDT until September 8 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 414 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain

have fallen. Any flash flooding should subside over the next hour.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Banning, Hwy 38 Between

Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home Village, Calimesa and

Cherry Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.