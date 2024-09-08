Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 5:08PM PDT until September 8 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FFWSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 815 PM PDT.
* At 508 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.75 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Perris, Sun City, Menifee, Ortega Highway,
Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Quail Valley and Romoland.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.