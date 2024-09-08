Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 5:22PM PDT until September 8 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

September 9, 2024 1:27 AM
At 522 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.75 and 2.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Any ongoing flash flooding should subside over the next
hour or so.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Temecula, Murrieta and Santa Rosa Plateau.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

