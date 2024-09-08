Flash Flood Warning issued September 8 at 6:29PM PDT until September 8 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 629 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain
fell. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall is
expected.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms produced
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Perris, Sun City, Menifee, Ortega Highway,
Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Quail Valley and Romoland.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.