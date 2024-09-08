Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 1:09PM PDT until September 8 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 200 PM PDT.

* At 109 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hesperia, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Adelanto, and Mountain View Acres.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.