Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 1:27PM PDT until September 8 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 230 PM PDT.

* At 127 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Victorville, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Adelanto, and Phelan.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.