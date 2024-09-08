Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 1:32PM PDT until September 8 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 131 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hesperia, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville and Hesperia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.