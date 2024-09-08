Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 1:34PM PDT until September 8 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
SVRSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 215 PM PDT.
* At 134 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Temescal
Valley, or 7 miles northwest of Lake Elsinore, moving east at 5
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Southern Corona, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Temescal Valley, and Lake
Mathews.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning
are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is
one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.