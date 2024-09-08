Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 1:34PM PDT until September 8 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 215 PM PDT.

* At 134 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Temescal

Valley, or 7 miles northwest of Lake Elsinore, moving east at 5

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southern Corona, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Temescal Valley, and Lake

Mathews.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.