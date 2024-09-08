Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 1:56PM PDT until September 8 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 156 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Temescal

Valley, or near Lake Elsinore, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Elsinore, Perris, Temescal Valley, and Lake Mathews.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.