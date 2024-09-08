Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 2:58PM PDT until September 8 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northwestern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 345 PM PDT.

* At 258 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Temecula, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Temecula, Fallbrook, Murrieta, Pechanga Indian Reservation, Lake

Skinner Recreation Area, Rainbow, Santa Rosa Plateau, and

Winchester.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.