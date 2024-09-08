Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 3:10PM PDT until September 8 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 309 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colton, or

near Rialto, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. Heavy

rainfall causing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Rialto,

Redlands, Highland, Colton, Loma Linda, Muscoy, Rubidoux, Grand

Terrace, Highgrove, Bloomington, Sunnyslope, and Glen Avon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.