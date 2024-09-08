Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 4:22PM PDT until September 8 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 422 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Perris, or 8

miles northeast of Lake Elsinore, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Moreno Valley, Perris, Sun City, March Afb, Menifee, Homeland,

Lakeview, Nuevo, Romoland, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Winchester,

and Quail Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.