Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 4:32PM PDT until September 8 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 432 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Perris, or 8

miles northeast of Lake Elsinore, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Public reported quarter sized hail south of Perris.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Moreno Valley, Perris, Sun City, March Afb, Menifee, Homeland,

Lakeview, Nuevo, Romoland, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Winchester,

and Quail Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.