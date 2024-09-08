Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 4:50PM PDT until September 8 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
SVRSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 450 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Menifee, or 7
miles east of Lake Elsinore, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, Perris, Menifee, Sun City, Ortega
Highway, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Homeland, Romoland, Lakeland
Village, Quail Valley, Sedco Hills, and Winchester.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.