Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 1:04PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 104 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lake Elsinore. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Perris, Sun City, Menifee, Ortega
Highway, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Romoland, Lakeland Village, Quail
Valley, Santa Rosa Plateau, and Sedco Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.