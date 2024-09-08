Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 1:04PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 104 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Elsinore. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Perris, Sun City, Menifee, Ortega

Highway, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Romoland, Lakeland Village, Quail

Valley, Santa Rosa Plateau, and Sedco Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.