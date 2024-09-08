Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 1:14PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 114 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Hemet. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Temecula, Hemet, East Hemet, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain

Center, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Sage, Winchester, and Lake Skinner

Recreation Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.