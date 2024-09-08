Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 1:55PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 155 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Temecula, moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Temecula, Fallbrook, Murrieta, Aguanga, Santa Rosa Plateau, Pechanga
Indian Reservation, Rainbow, Pala Indian Reservation, and Winchester.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.