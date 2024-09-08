Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 3:59PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 359 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near I-15 Through The Cajon Pass to near
Rialto. Movement was east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Hesperia, Redlands, I-15 Through The
Cajon Pass, Highland, Colton, Loma Linda, Muscoy, Silverwood Lake Rec
Area, Crestline, Devore, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline,
Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Grand Terrace, Bloomington, and
Cedarpines Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.