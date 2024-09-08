Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 3:59PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 359 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near I-15 Through The Cajon Pass to near

Rialto. Movement was east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Hesperia, Redlands, I-15 Through The

Cajon Pass, Highland, Colton, Loma Linda, Muscoy, Silverwood Lake Rec

Area, Crestline, Devore, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline,

Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Grand Terrace, Bloomington, and

Cedarpines Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.